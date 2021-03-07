Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TRHC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.36.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $851.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $68,196.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 732,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,459,414.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,993 shares of company stock worth $6,647,327. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.