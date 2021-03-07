Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SNCR opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

