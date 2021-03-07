Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Sykes Enterprises reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYKE traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.87. 153,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,731. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

