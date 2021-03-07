Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SWMAY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

SWMAY opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion and a PE ratio of 26.06.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $480.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.63 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

