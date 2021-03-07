Swapcoinz (SPAZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.36 Million

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $6.72 million and $1.36 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001242 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.94 or 0.00465874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00067947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00076125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00081061 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00052626 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.87 or 0.00457900 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

