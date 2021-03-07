SVB Leerink Cuts Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target to $15.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDRX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,580,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $4,081,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

