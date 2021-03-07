SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,980,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 28th total of 25,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 25.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $1,450,337.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,254 shares of company stock valued at $8,748,308 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SunPower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR opened at $30.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

