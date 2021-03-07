Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

SUBCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday. SEB Equities cut Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Subsea 7 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $10.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.15.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

