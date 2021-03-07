Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.97

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 19527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. SEB Equities downgraded Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Subsea 7 S.A. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.