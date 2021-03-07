Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 0.7% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,697 shares of company stock worth $3,497,707 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SYK opened at $240.03 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $250.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

