StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in StoneCo by 11.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter worth $302,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $76.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.69 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.