Stifel Nicolaus Boosts AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target to $48.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AutoCanada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of AutoCanada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $23.34.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

