Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,206 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,864,000 after acquiring an additional 758,286 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,464,000 after acquiring an additional 456,752 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 662,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,428,000 after acquiring an additional 198,825 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 185,538 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $555,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $6,579,066 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $63.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $65.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SF shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

