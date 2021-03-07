Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stellantis stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000.

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

