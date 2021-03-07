Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.93.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

STLJF opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.