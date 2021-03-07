State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,797,851,000 after purchasing an additional 339,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in State Street by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,450 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in State Street by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,562,000 after acquiring an additional 397,694 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in State Street by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,980,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,500,000 after acquiring an additional 49,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $79.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.41. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

