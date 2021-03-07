State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nCino alerts:

In other nCino news, insider Sean Desmond sold 64,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $4,505,099.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 44,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $3,203,952.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,723 shares of company stock worth $61,053,767 over the last three months.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $61.64 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day moving average is $77.27.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. Research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCNO. KeyCorp cut their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.