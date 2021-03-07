State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Model N worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,787,000 after buying an additional 1,305,671 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Model N by 87.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 114,730 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Model N by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 84,379 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Model N by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 63,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 280.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 49,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $43.00 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $189,432.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $54,285.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,945.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,272 shares of company stock worth $1,311,078 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

