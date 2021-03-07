State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of PRA Group worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,746.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRAA opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

