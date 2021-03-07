State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $972,000 Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Medifast were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,382,000 after purchasing an additional 67,207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 94,852 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,045,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

MED stock opened at $243.16 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MED. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

