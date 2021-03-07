State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $932,000 Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EAT. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.24.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock worth $719,290 over the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

