Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives C$54.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Stantec from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of STN traded up C$0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$51.61. 387,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,926. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$31.00 and a twelve month high of C$51.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$62,562.30. Also, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 8,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total value of C$424,219.48.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.