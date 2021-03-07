Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Short Interest Update

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 585,200 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the January 28th total of 755,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $502,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.25, for a total value of $598,245.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,245.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,752 shares of company stock worth $12,782,253 over the last 90 days. 9.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 304.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,363,000 after purchasing an additional 501,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,066,000 after buying an additional 240,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,335,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 272,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,413,000 after buying an additional 171,261 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth about $29,967,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $176.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.67. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $95.67 and a 12 month high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

