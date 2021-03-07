Stably USD (USDS) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Stably USD token can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $746,290.75 and $1,961.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00057865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.69 or 0.00773833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00026194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00030628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00043033 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,690,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 723,063 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

