Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (FUND) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1044 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
NASDAQ:FUND opened at $7.74 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75.
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile
