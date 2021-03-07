Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (FUND) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1044 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:FUND opened at $7.74 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

