SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911,500 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $162,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 23.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 29,856 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,736,040.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,196 shares in the company, valued at $96,226,893.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWTX opened at $74.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.40.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

