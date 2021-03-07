Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Mizuho

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPLK. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Splunk from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.11.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $136.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.04. Splunk has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $87,048.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $514,722,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Splunk by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,308,000 after purchasing an additional 602,881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Splunk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after purchasing an additional 465,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,511,000 after purchasing an additional 409,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.