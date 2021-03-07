Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research note released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $178.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.11.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $136.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.46 and its 200 day moving average is $184.04. Splunk has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $87,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $514,722,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,308,000 after purchasing an additional 602,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Splunk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after buying an additional 465,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,511,000 after buying an additional 409,168 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.