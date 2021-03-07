Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TOY. CIBC upped their price target on Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Spin Master from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.40.

TSE TOY opened at C$40.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.18. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$9.73 and a twelve month high of C$41.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 154.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

