Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spectris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised Spectris from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectris has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS SEPJF opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. Spectris has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

