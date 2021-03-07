SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 347.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period.

GLDM stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $20.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66.

