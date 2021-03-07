Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SON. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

SON has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

