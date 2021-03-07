Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.24

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.24 and last traded at $62.22, with a volume of 542736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.29.

SON has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SON. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

