Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $214.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 74.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 1,150,141 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 662,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 246,180 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 116,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.
