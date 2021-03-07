Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $214.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 74.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 1,150,141 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 662,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 246,180 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 116,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

