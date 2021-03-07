Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Update

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 774,300 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the January 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SLNO traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.69. 534,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,084. The company has a market capitalization of $214.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.