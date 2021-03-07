Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Shares Up 7.9% Following Dividend Announcement

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) shares shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.76. 623,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 334,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOI. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

The stock has a market cap of $578.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $258,645.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,268 shares of company stock worth $6,112,204. 15.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 165,838 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

