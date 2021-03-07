Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) announced a dividend on Friday, March 5th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Also, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $353,558.72. Insiders have sold a total of 550,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,204 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

SOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

