Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the January 28th total of 344,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SLRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday. Compass Point lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $802.52 million, a P/E ratio of -158.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solar Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 25,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Solar Capital by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 337,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after acquiring an additional 229,835 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,454,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 67,949 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 182,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 58,134 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

