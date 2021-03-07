SmartMesh 24 Hour Volume Hits $222,566.00 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded up 7% against the dollar. One SmartMesh token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and $222,566.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00055870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.36 or 0.00781973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00027300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00059902 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00030179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00041664 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SMT is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

