Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $45.42 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 314,749 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 21.8% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 272.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

AAPL opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.