Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

TSLX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,935,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,356,000 after buying an additional 173,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,924,000 after buying an additional 42,499 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,390,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,854,000 after buying an additional 87,701 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $21,752,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 826,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,145,000 after buying an additional 76,259 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

