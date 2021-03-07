Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Lifted to Buy at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Sixt from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Sixt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SIXGF stock opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. Sixt has a 12-month low of $90.50 and a 12-month high of $122.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.47.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

