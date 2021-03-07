Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Lifted to Buy at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Sixt from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Sixt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SIXGF stock opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. Sixt has a 12-month low of $90.50 and a 12-month high of $122.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.47.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

