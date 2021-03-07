SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $534.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to report $534.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $541.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $527.50 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $459.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

Shares of SITE stock traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.50. The stock had a trading volume of 313,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,499. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $179.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

