Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Short Interest Update

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 660,500 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the January 28th total of 935,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SIOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

NASDAQ SIOX opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $118.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,043,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

