Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Short Interest Update

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 660,500 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the January 28th total of 935,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SIOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.
NASDAQ SIOX opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $118.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $5.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,043,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sio Gene Therapies
Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
