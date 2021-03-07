SingularityNET (AGI) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $161.37 million and $1.38 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00055452 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.48 or 0.00777642 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008427 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00027364 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00059832 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00030094 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00041449 BTC.
