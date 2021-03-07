Signaturefd LLC Sells 11,916 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,916 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,071,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,459,000 after buying an additional 99,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 33.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 437,021 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 462.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 1,346,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 7,858.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 1,543,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMC opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.38. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

