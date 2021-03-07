Signaturefd LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,332,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

INTU stock opened at $382.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.82. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

