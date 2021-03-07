Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 325.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 40,235 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW opened at $62.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

