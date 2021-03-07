Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.47 Million

Equities analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report sales of $432.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $476.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $406.21 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $362.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Signature Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,508,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Signature Bank by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,782 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Signature Bank by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,932,000 after purchasing an additional 141,696 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Signature Bank by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 115,874 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Signature Bank by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 891,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $5.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.62. 957,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,003. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.14. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $231.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

