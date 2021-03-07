Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the January 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sierra Oncology stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,968. The stock has a market cap of $163.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $16.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth $111,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth $405,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

